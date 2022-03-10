Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,464 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $1,760,884 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Erste Group cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.07.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.50. The company had a trading volume of 31,870,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,679,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.05. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $186.11 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.