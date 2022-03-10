Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Trading 2.5% Higher

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.42. 6,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 86,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Icecure Medical from $14.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Icecure Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Icecure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICCM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icecure Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Icecure Medical by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 464,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Icecure Medical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Icecure Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Icecure Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

