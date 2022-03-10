Small Pharma (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Trading Down 2.5%

Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 8,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 76,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

