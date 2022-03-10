Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 45,851 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 15,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Qilian International Holding Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.
Qilian International Holding Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLI)
Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qilian International Holding Group (QLI)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Qilian International Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qilian International Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.