Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 45,851 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 15,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Qilian International Holding Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qilian International Holding Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Qilian International Holding Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qilian International Holding Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Qilian International Holding Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

