KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Stock Price Down 19.2%

Shares of KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) traded down 19.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. 769 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KLDiscovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a market cap of $223.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

