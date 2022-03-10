Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.84. 456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

