ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $9.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,672. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $234.70 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

