Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) dropped 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.04 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.04 ($0.39). Approximately 76,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 25,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of £23.99 million and a PE ratio of -6.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.20.
About Crossword Cybersecurity
