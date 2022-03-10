Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) dropped 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.04 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.04 ($0.39). Approximately 76,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 25,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of £23.99 million and a PE ratio of -6.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.20.

Get Crossword Cybersecurity alerts:

About Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; and Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.