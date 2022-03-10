Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Trading Down 5.8%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $158.25 and last traded at $158.25. Approximately 113 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bâloise in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bâloise alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.90 and a 200 day moving average of $157.26.

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.