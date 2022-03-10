Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Trading 7.5% Higher

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $9.80. 9,006 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 7,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBLBY)

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

