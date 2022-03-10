Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.05, for a total value of $688,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Camp Peter Van also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, Camp Peter Van sold 165 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.20, for a total value of $115,368.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Camp Peter Van sold 335 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.82, for a total value of $224,389.70.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31.
NASDAQ EQIX traded up $22.78 on Wednesday, reaching $704.20. The stock had a trading volume of 465,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $724.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $782.74. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $626.02 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.83%.
Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.94.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $625,540,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
