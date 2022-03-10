ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 429 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $42,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.60. 8,665,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,702,911. The firm has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

