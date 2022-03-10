Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 22 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60.

Get Kakaku.com alerts:

About Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF)

Kakaku.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services through its website Kakaku.com. It operates through the following segments: Internet Media and Finance. The Internet Media segment includes customer support services, advertising services, sales support, information provision, Tabelog business, 4Travel business, and others, such as external media articles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.