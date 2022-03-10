African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Trading Down 3.4%

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 161,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 221,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$30.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Get African Gold Group alerts:

About African Gold Group (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.