Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.16. Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PK. UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PK traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

