Bismuth (BIS) Market Capitalization Hits $1.47 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $768.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003674 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003299 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

