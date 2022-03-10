home24 (ETR:H24) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) rose 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €7.18 ($7.80) and last traded at €7.18 ($7.80). Approximately 170,636 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.58 ($7.15).

H24 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on home24 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.30 ($24.24) price objective on home24 in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective on home24 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $208.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €9.06 and a 200-day moving average of €11.98.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

