Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Trading 3.3% Higher

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 18,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$13.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 39.38, a current ratio of 39.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Silver Range Resources alerts:

Silver Range Resources Company Profile (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 40 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.