Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. 535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. Janel had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter.

Janel Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services.

