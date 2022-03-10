YUMMY Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $201,220.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $201,220.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00042745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.79 or 0.06505272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.37 or 1.00468477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00041390 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

