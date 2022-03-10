Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $10.20 on Wednesday, hitting $392.90. 5,807,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,642,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $411.40 and a 200 day moving average of $415.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.14 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.