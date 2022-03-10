Handy (HANDY) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $67,415.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handy has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00042745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.79 or 0.06505272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.37 or 1.00468477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00041390 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

