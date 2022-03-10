ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,790,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $55.95. 32,700,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,741,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

