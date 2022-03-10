USDX (USDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008128 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000063 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

