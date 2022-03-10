ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,172 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.86. 7,734,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,975. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.