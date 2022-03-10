Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.20.

PAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,678. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 286.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after buying an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.