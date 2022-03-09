Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of (2)% to 0% to $8.31-8.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.42 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.63. 3,682,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,762. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

