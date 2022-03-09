Kcash (KCASH) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Kcash has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $762,245.88 and $109,967.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012332 BTC.

Kcash Coin Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

