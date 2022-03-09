Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Up 29.3% This Week

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $197,568.40 and approximately $42,335.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00042670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.68 or 0.06500752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,916.07 or 1.00232448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041511 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

