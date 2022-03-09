Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 419,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,674,000 after buying an additional 500,963 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,526,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,282,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $63.24 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.