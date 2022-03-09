Lincoln Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,781 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.39. 2,940,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,988. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,784 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

