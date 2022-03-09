Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

Shares of GZPFY remained flat at $$14.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64.

Gazprom Neft PJSC provides oil and gas exploration services. The company operates through the following segments: Upstream; and Downstream. The Upstream segment (exploration and production) includes the following operations: exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas (including the results of joint ventures), and oil field services.

