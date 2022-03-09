AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.72 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,027. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $855.61 million, a PE ratio of 110.54 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

