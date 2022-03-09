Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ELYM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 82,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,247. Eliem Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.
Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.
