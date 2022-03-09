Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 82,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,247. Eliem Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELYM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 20,622.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

