Lincoln Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after acquiring an additional 886,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,147,000 after buying an additional 652,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,824,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 401,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.63. 2,375,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,158. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

