Comparing AZEK (AZEK) and Its Rivals

AZEK (NYSE: AZEK – Get Rating) is one of 20 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AZEK to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of AZEK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of AZEK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AZEK and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZEK 0 0 8 0 3.00 AZEK Competitors 115 655 774 36 2.46

AZEK presently has a consensus price target of $50.44, indicating a potential upside of 91.37%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.41%. Given AZEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AZEK is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AZEK and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AZEK $1.18 billion $93.15 million 41.19 AZEK Competitors $2.55 billion $161.89 million 21.82

AZEK’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AZEK. AZEK is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AZEK and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZEK 8.13% 10.30% 6.85% AZEK Competitors 4.85% 1.70% 4.83%

Volatility and Risk

AZEK has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZEK’s rivals have a beta of 2.16, indicating that their average share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AZEK beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

