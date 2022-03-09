AutoNation (NYSE:AN) versus Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Head to Head Survey

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A AutoNation 5.31% 50.46% 15.67%

0.2% of Jiuzi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of AutoNation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jiuzi and AutoNation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A AutoNation 0 3 3 0 2.50

AutoNation has a consensus price target of $145.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.56%. Given AutoNation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AutoNation is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jiuzi and AutoNation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $7.98 million 4.91 N/A N/A N/A AutoNation $25.84 billion 0.28 $1.37 billion $18.67 5.90

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Summary

AutoNation beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiuzi (Get Rating)

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. The Import segment includes retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Subaru, and Nissan. The Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, and Jaguar Land Rover. The franchises in each segment also sell used vehicles, parts and automotive repair and maintenance services, and automotive finance and insurance products. The Corporate & Other segment comprises other businesses, including collision centers, AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, auction operations, and parts distribution centers. The company was founded by Steven Richard Berrard and Harry Wayne Huizenga Sr. in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

