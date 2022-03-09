Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Great Ajax stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 133,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,073. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
About Great Ajax (Get Rating)
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.
