Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Great Ajax stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 133,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,073. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

