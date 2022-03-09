Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

NYSE:PAG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.99. 459,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,678. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,746,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,607,000 after purchasing an additional 197,894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

