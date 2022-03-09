StockNews.com Upgrades Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to “Hold”

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VYGR. UBS Group cut their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.36.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 2,701,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,439. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.