Lincoln Capital LLC Purchases 327 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 326,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 559.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 138,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,204,000 after buying an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $11.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471,476. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.06.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.