Insider Selling: Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director Sells 9,260 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) Director Colin R. O’farrell sold 9,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $41,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barnwell Industries stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. 3,283,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.60. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.38.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 244.31% and a net margin of 34.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 598.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 84,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

