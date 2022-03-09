Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 1.3% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in Linde by 124.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Linde by 142.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after buying an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 116.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,393,000 after purchasing an additional 447,052 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 470,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,133,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,336.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 426,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock traded up $21.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $292.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,115,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.23 and its 200-day moving average is $316.57. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $263.89 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.