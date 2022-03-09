Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13,927.69

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of £139.28 ($182.49) and traded as low as £131.40 ($172.17). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £131.40 ($172.17), with a volume of 218 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £138.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of £139.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 74.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £528.31 million and a P/E ratio of 16.89.
Mountview Estates Company Profile (LON:MTVW)
