Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $393.59

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$393.59 and traded as low as C$380.00. Senvest Capital shares last traded at C$380.00, with a volume of 162 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of C$907.92 million and a P/E ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$391.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$392.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01.
Senvest Capital Company Profile (TSE:SEC)
