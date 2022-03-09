Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.94

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and traded as low as $3.46. Dyadic International shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 48,160 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $114,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $117,944.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

