Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 12,083,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,510,580. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 34.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,153,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

