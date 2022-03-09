Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.50 million. Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ EBIX traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 955,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,069. The company has a market capitalization of $986.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Ebix has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
