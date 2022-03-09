Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up approximately 5.4% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Markel worth $21,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $46.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,265.22. The company had a trading volume of 82,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,244.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,250.98.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

