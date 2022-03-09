Exosis (EXO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $5,362.92 and approximately $1.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,922.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.88 or 0.06524220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.98 or 0.00256533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.82 or 0.00735086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014189 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00067463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.25 or 0.00450246 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.73 or 0.00348786 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.